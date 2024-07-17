iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

