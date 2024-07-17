iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.