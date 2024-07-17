iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $121.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

