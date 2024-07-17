iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.83

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 5564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

