iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.42

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 14096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,745 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

