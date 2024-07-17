iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.05

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.