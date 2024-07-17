Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.95. 57,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.