J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $166.32 and last traded at $166.58. Approximately 345,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 846,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.
The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.