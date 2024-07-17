J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $166.32 and last traded at $166.58. Approximately 345,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 846,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

