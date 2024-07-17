Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Up 12.9% in June

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

JKHY stock remained flat at $169.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

