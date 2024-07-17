Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.2 %

JAGX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

