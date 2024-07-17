James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $35.76. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 7,241 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

