Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPRW stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.38.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.