JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 1,366,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,714,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,788,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

