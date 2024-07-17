JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 1,366,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,714,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.