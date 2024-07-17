K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE KBL opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$30.03 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.01. The firm has a market cap of C$355.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K-Bro Linen

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.