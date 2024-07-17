KeyCorp Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $108.74 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69, a PEG ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,850 shares of company stock valued at $44,810,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in DoorDash by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.