KeyCorp Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $115.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 22.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $23.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 9,967,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.