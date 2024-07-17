KOK Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $433,714.38 and $78,348.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.61 or 0.99961396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00072348 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00101681 USD and is up 51.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $153,473.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.