Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 13% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $46.21 million and $1.77 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,175,415 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.