Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

