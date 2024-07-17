LayerZero Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $452.70 million and approximately $298.30 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LayerZero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.24182787 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $291,232,502.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.