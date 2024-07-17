Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Lowered to $67.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $71.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,646,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

