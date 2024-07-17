Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.70. 492,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,664,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 106.1% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lemonade by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

