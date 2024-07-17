Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.321-1.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Leslie’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 3,163,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,442. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
