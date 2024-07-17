LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 19.2%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) were down 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Down 19.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

