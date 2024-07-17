LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,150,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,254 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.