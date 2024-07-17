LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.67 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $92.67 million and $4.64 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.3290133 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,844,145.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

