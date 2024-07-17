Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $449,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,794. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.24. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

