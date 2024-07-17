Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145.61 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $145.61 million and $5.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

