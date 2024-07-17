Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $38.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,504,966 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,480,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00461107 USD and is up 43.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $250.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.