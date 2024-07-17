Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $38.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,504,966 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,480,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00461107 USD and is up 43.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $250.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
