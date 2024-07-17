loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 192,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 447,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $669.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 25,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares in the company, valued at $808,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 over the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

