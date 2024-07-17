Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Loop Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

LOOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

About Loop Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.