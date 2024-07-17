Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Loop Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
LOOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
About Loop Industries
