Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,172. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

