Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. 2,801,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 157,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

