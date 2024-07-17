Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Down 5.2%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.80 and last traded at $226.73. Approximately 68,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 399,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

