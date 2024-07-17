Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

