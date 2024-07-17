Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.50, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

