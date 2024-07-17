Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Markel Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Markel Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,610.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,595.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

