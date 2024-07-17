Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 304,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

