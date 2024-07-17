Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $110,820.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MRVL traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $181,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

