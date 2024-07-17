Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 299,708 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

