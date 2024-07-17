Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 444,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,788. Medifast has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medifast by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

