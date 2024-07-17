Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,793. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

