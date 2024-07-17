MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 14,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.