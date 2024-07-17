Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 3.4 %

MBWM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $769.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

