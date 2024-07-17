MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.80

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 16867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

