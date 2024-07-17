Michael O’Connell Sells 9,187 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.40), for a total value of £101,975.70 ($132,247.05).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 0.9 %

MSI stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,110 ($14.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098. The company has a market capitalization of £181.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,619.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,031.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 922.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 540 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,170 ($15.17).

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

