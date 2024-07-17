Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. 3,601,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

