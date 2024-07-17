MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 4,220,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,388,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

