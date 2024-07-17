MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.13. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 8,738 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

