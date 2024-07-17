Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.6% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $103,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 229,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,996. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.